Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUyghur refugees seeking shelter in Turkey are worried Erdogan may deport them back to...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Uyghur refugees seeking shelter in Turkey are worried Erdogan may deport them back to China

On December 9, 2021, an independent UK-based Uyghur Tribunal announced its findings that China committed genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in its Xinjiang region.

ANI
Uyghur Muslims in Turkey worry about deportation
China and President Xi Jinping (Image credit: Forbes)
7

Uyghur refugees yet to get Turkish citizenship, are worried about deportation post-Turkey’s Interior Minister’s discussions with his Chinese counterpart.

Sources privy to the meeting’s proceedings revealed that the Chinese side has asked the Turkish government to deport some of the identified Uyghur refugees staying in Turkey to China before they are accepted in Canada, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). “The timing of the Chinese security delegation’s visit is noteworthy, given the backdrop of Canadian Parliament recently passing a bill to accept 10,000 Uyghur refugees from Turkiye and Central Asia region,” said one Uyghur refugee, as reported by IFFRAS.

The Vice-Minister of Public Security of China, Du Hongwei, in November 2022, met the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in Ankara (Turkey).

The Uyghurs were worried about the secrecy surrounding the meeting attended by the Turkish migration administration officials responsible for granting Turkey’s citizenship to the Uyghurs. Also attending the meeting was the Chinese Ambassador to Turkey, reported IFFRAS.

Turkey is home to about 50,000 Uyghurs, the largest Uyghur Diaspora outside the Central Asian region.

“Uyghur refugees already receiving Turkish citizenship are not in danger. But on the line are those still under refugee status and who act independently. What horrors lie ahead are unthinkable,” said the Uyghur refugee.

Recently, some 55 Uyghur organizations called on world leaders to recognize December 9 as Uyghur Genocide Recognition Day, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

On December 9, 2021, an independent UK-based Uyghur Tribunal announced its findings that China committed genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in its Xinjiang region.

Uyghur organizations from 20 countries asked global leaders to take action to end the Chinese government’s human rights atrocities against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs.

“On December 9, 2021, after 18 months of investigations, and reading through hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and holding hearings from witnesses, the Uyghur Tribunal declared China’s crimes in East Turkestan as genocide,” RFA quoted the president of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), Dolkun Isa as saying.

“By declaring this day as Uyghur Genocide Recognition Day, we want to draw the international community’s attention to this ongoing genocide. By commemorating the day, we want to mobilize countries, peoples and international organizations to stop the genocide,” he said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUyghur Turkey news, Turkey deportation, Turkey Ankara
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalism school linked to N Ram and ‘Project 39A’ now cry threats of vandalism, move lecture by man convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination online

OpIndia Staff -
Asian College of Journalism, one of the premier institutions for journalism has invited AG Perarivalan, convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, for a guest lecture. The guest lecture is organized by Project 39A, which is an initiative of the National Law University Delhi.
News Reports

Jharkhand: Gurudwara puts up posters eulogizing Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and describing the Indian Army as ‘Hindutva terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -
In a clear reference to Operation Blue Star, one of the posters on display at the Gurudwara in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, criticised and falsely accused the Indian Armed Forces of killing Sikhs.

Videos of Indian Army personnel thrashing Chinese PLA go viral on Twitter: Are they from December 9 Indo-China face-off?

UP: 80 persons of 12 Muslim families revert to Hinduism, accuse SP leader Azam Khan of forcing them to embrace Islam 12 years ago

Samajwadi Party leader calls Gujaratis ‘cowards’ while challenging PM Modi to declare war on China

Twitter is making everyone a ‘fact-checker’ with ‘Community Notes’ rollout, but there are problems and India-specific issues that need to be discussed

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
606,825FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com