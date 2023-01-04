After Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed spectacularly at the box office, the actor has decided to delay his son, Junaid Khan’s launch and put a gap between his debut and Laal Singh Chaddha, a report published by Bollywood Hungama said.

Following the film’s release and its subsequent failure, Khan revealed at a press meeting that he was actively taking a break from acting, and had no projects lined up. However, as per the report, Khan immersed himself in the post-production work of his son Junaid Khan’s debut movie, Maharaja.

The Bollywood tabloid quoted a well-placed source in the industry as saying: “The fact that Aamir is taking a break from acting post the Laal Singh Chaddhadebacle, is something that we all know. However, Aamir Khan being Aamir will continue working. In fact, he will be working on the supervision and editing of Junaid Khan’s film Maharaja.”

The source further added that Aamir Khan is too careful about his son’s launch and is personally monitoring everything to ensure that the film stands on its own and is not affected by the negative publicity attracted by Laal Singh Chaddha. This is, the source claimed, one of the reasons why Khan had not had a cameo in his son’s movie.

“Right now Aamir wants to put some gap between his Laal Singh Chaddhaand Junaid’s Maharaja. He has decided to actively stay away from the public eye, as well as from the screen, so the audience is not critical of Junaid’s film,” the source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Maharaja, which went on floors in February 2022, is a film based on the case where the head of a religious section had filed a suit against a newspaper for exposing his sexual exploitation of female devotees. Junaid Khan will be seen playing the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji in the venture directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

It is worth noting that T-Series, India’s largest music company, had recently shelved its upcoming project ‘Mogul’—Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan. Khan was going to play the character of Gulshan Kumar in the film but after the failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ at the box office, ‘Mogul’ director Subhash Kapoor decided to shelve the movie and move on to his next film ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

Failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ landed in soup after it faced boycott calls on social media platforms over the actor’s indiscreet comments made in the past. Khan had said that he and his wife were mulling over migrating outside India over “rising intolerance”, a comment that did not go down well with the audience, who chose to stay away from his latest film.

Users also called for the boycott of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ over Aamir Khan’s movie PK, wherein the actor had mocked Hindu Gods and beliefs. Consequently, LSC became Aamir Khan’s lowest opener in 13 years. Several theatres across the country cancelled the shows of Laal Singh Chaddha due to low occupancy.