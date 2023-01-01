Baba Vanga, the famous blind Bulgarian mystic, had made several gloomy predictions in her lifetime. Although the clairvoyant passed away in 1996, many of her claims surprisingly turned out to be true after her death.

As the world celebrates a new year, her predictions for the year 2023 may come back to haunt mankind. Baba Vanga had foreseen the use of bioweapons in the future and had predicted that a developed country would attack using biological weapons.

According to The Mirror, the prophecy seems to correlate with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war during which Putin had raised alarms about the ‘increasing threat of nuclear war’.

Besides that, the clairvoyant had predicted a solar tsunami, which could potentially destroy the magnetic field of the Earth, cause communication failures, and even blackouts.

yo solo espero q en 2023 no se cumplan las profecías de Baba Vanga (se han ido cumpliendo prácticamente todas otros años) pic.twitter.com/k7s0Q9sNSy — Paula (@Paulxheda98) December 22, 2022

Baba Vanga had also envisioned an alien invasion of Earth and a change in Earth’s orbit, which could affect the climate of the planet drastically. She had predicted that a nuclear power plant in Asia would be rocked by an explosion, which will lead to toxic cloud formation and the spread of serious diseases.

Baba Vanga also predicted that other countries could be affected by the explosion due to the spread of serious diseases as the toxic clouds fill the air. The Mirror reported that a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is anticipated due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The blind Bulgarian mystic had also claimed in her lifetime that natural births would become a thing of the past and that newborns will now be grown in laboratories.

Recently, a filmmaker and science communicator by the name of Hashem Al-Ghaili released a concept video of an artificial womb facility called Ectolife.

Who was Baba Vanga?

She was nicknamed the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ during her life for making bizarre claims. Baba Vanga, who lost her vision at the age of 12 during a massive storm, claimed that she was given an extremely rare gift from God to see into the future.

Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the death of Princess Diana, and the Chornobyl disaster all ended up being true. She is believed to have gotten 85 percent of her predictions right. Strangely, Baba Vanga had rightly predicted even the September 11 terror attack and Brexit.

“The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. The consciousness of people will change. Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith. We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity,” her claims for 2021 read.