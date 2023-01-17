Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Updated:

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s bank account with Pakistani Rs 49 billion frozen: Pakistani media reports

Jamil's son has denied the reports that his father's bank accounts have been frozen

OpIndia Staff
Tariq Jamil's accounts frozen with PKR 49 billion
Maulana allegedly had undeclared PKR 49 billion in his accounts (Image: Tariq Jamil Instagram)
On January 17, the bank accounts of Maulana Tariq Jamil of Pakistan were reportedly frozen for hiding Pakistani Rs 49 billion. Several social media users linked to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had seized the bank accounts of businesses related to religious leader Jamil.

Social media users questioned Jamil about the source of such vast wealth. Notably, no official statement has been released by the Pakistani government.

On the other hand, Yousaf Jamil, son of Tariq Jamil, has called the reports baseless.

Jamil’s son denied the reports. Source: Twitter

In a tweet in Urdu, Yousaf said, “Since yesterday, the reports of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s accounts being sealed are making rounds on social media. It is being said that there are billions of rupees in these accounts. There is no truth in these reports. Spreading fake news about someone is a bad act.” (Translated using Google Translate)

Tariq Jamil is no stranger to controversies. He had earlier gone viral on social media after he was seen describing his dream of sucking the “honey-filled fingers” of Pakistan’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The video, dating back to August 2020, had gone viral last year.

Jamil, who belongs to Tablighi Jamat, also courted controversy for blaming women for the Wuhan Coronavirus. During a prayer meeting, Maulana Tariq Jamil spoke about the plagues in ancient times and claimed that these were natural disasters sent by God.

He claimed that begging for repentance from Allah was the only way for humans to rid themselves of the calamity. He also offered sermons on the kind of clothes women should wear.

