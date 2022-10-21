An Islamic cleric from Pakistan named Tariq Jamil has come under the spotlight once again after he was seen describing his dream of sucking the “honey-filled fingers” of the country’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The video, dating back to August 2020, has now gone viral on social media.

“Once Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Usmani (Islamist who supported the Pakistan movement) was asked about his decision to lead the prayers after Jinnah’s death. He narrated that he had a dream few days prior to the event, where Prophet Muhammad was describing Jinnah as Allah’s soldier,” the cleric remarked.

He further added, “Even I had a similar dream about Mohammed Ali Jinnah. On seeing me, he put his two fingers forward and asked me to suck on it. When I did, I could feel the flow of thick, sweet honey into my mouth.”

#Pakistan’s Tablighi Cleric Moulana Tariq Jameel sucked #Jinnah’s fingers in a dream. There was “thick and sweet” honey flowing directly from Jinnah’s fingers into Moulana’s mouth, and Moulana kept sucking them, until he woke up, and he could still feel the taste. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LbpN3CvYON — Zahack Tanvir – محمد تانفير (@zahacktanvir) October 20, 2022

“Even after my dream ended and I woke up to the reality, I could still feel the taste of honey from Jinnah’s fingers,” Tariq Jamil was seen saying. The Islamic cleric was earlier seen describing Hoors (mythical virgins) to his Jannat-loving audience.

“She will have 100 unique sets of dresses, and layers of makeup over her face. The Hoors will have a unique scent and will be clad in transparent dresses, with no underwear,” he had infamously said in a viral video. He then went on to describe that the virgin will be so beautiful that the Muslim (man) who arrives at Jannat cannot help but look at her non-stop, forgetting the passage of time, and will keep looking at her beautiful body, visible under her transparent dress, for years and years.

Tariq Jamil later received flak for sexually objectifying women in the name of Islam.

حوروں بارے پہلے بھی سنتے آئے ہیں ہم لیکن جو تصویر کشی مولانا طارق جمیل نے کی ہے اسکے بعد آپ ٹیکے والی حوریں بھول جائیں گے pic.twitter.com/uDdKkOlWuc — Umar Cheema (@UmarCheema1) April 19, 2020

In 2020, he courted controversy for blaming women for the Wuhan Coronavirus. During a prayer meeting, Maulana Tariq Jamil spoke about the plagues in ancient times and claimed that these were natural disasters sent by God.

He claimed that begging for repentance from Allah was the only way for humans to rid themselves of the calamity. He also offered sermons on the kind of clothes women should wear.

Expressing dismay, he said, “Hamare betiyon ko kaun nacha raha hai? (Who is making our daughters dance?)” He said that when Muslim women and the youth indulge in shameless and immodest behaviour, then Allah inflicts pain and agony on humans.

After contracting Covid-19, he acquired the sensitivity to spread awareness about preventing the deadly disease. He said that Allah has sent the virus as a test but told everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Tariq Jamil and his meeting with Aamir Khan

Ahead of the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, a picture of Aamir Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil went viral on social media. The said meeting took place in October 2012 in Saudi Arabia during the annual Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

With @Aamir_Khan and Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab accompanied by Afridi. pic.twitter.com/SyipeQZBoq — Junaid Jamshed (@JunaidJamshedPK) March 14, 2013

It must be mentioned that Tariq Jamil is a member of Tablighi Jamaat. It is important to note that Tablighi Jamaat is banned in Saudi Arabia after the custodian of the two holy Mosques called Tablighi Jamaat “one of the gates of terrorism”.

Tablighi Jamaat gained widespread prominence in India when the gathering of its members in Delhi became one of the earliest hotspots of Coronavirus in the country. The Tablighi Jamaat event was not only attended by Indian Islamic clerics but also by foreign nationals.