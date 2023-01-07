On Saturday, January 7, the Karnataka police informed that a bomb threat mail sent to National Academy for Learning (NAFL) in Bengaluru was sent by a minor boy. It has been revealed that the minor that studies in a different school did it for ‘fun’.

In this case, the police took the minor boy from school and handed him over to the State Juvenile Justice Board. According to police, the boy was identified using the IP address used to send the threat email, and when questioned, he stated that he did it for fun. He told police that he obtained the school’s official email address through a Google search.

The hoax mail was sent on Thursday to the official email ID of NAFL in Basaveshwarnagar at 8:28 pm from the mail ID ‘[email protected]’.

On Friday, after noticing the mail at around 10:30 am on Friday, the school management informed the police. The email read: “I have four gelatine sticks of dynamite and I will blow it up tomorrow afternoon during lunch – your favorite student.”

Nearly 1,000 students were moved from their classrooms and evacuated to safe locations after receiving the mail. Tension prevailed on Friday among parents and locals after knowing about the threat mail and students being taken to safe places. Later, the students were allowed to meet their parents.

The police deployed a bomb squad as well as a dog squad to find the bomb as mentioned in the mail. However, no explosives were recovered from the campus and later the police declared the threat a hoax.

#UPDATE | A minor student from another school has sent the Bomb threat email to the NAFA school without knowing the consequences. The report will be given to Juvenile Board for further inquiry: Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP West Bengaluru https://t.co/pqOUpVLsA7 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

Following a complaint registered by the school authorities, the police launched a probe, and tracked down the IP address from where the mail was sent.

Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP West Bengaluru said that the minor student from another school sent the bomb threat mail without realizing the consequences that might follow. He added that a report will be given to Juvenile Board after further inquiry.