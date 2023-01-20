Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asked to resign within 24 hours after protesting wrestlers meet Anurag Thakur

On Thursday, January 19, the Ministry of Sports has reportedly given an ultimatum to the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to tender his resignation from the post. This comes after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the protesting wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik at his residence.

Several veteran wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Wrestling Federation of India at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday. The protesting wrestlers have demanded Brij Bhushan Singh’s resignation as well as urged the Ministry to dissolve the wrestling federation.

Earlier, while speaking to the media during the protest at Jantar Mantar, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said, “I know of 10-20 cases of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. Many coaches and referees are involved. When the High Court directs us, we will produce all the evidence. We are also ready to submit all the evidence to the PM. We will protest till the culprits are punished. No athlete will participate in any event.”

Vinesh Phogat accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment. She also complained about the coaching staff. She said, “Coaches sexually harass wrestlers. I raised my voice against this. Brij Bhushan Singh also sexually harasses women wrestlers.”

Vinesh Phogat said that no one takes responsibility when injured. She also said that the president talks about not playing on the national level. She said crying, “After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, the WFI president called me a ‘Khota Sikka’ (false coin, meaning non-reliable player). The WFI tortured me mentally. I used to think about ending my life every day. If something happens to a wrestler, the responsibility will be on the WFI president.”

The national president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh has rejected allegations of dictatorship and sexual harassment raised by wrestlers on 18th January 2023. Brij Bhushan Singh has said, “I am ready to face an FIR, or CBI inquiry and even face the highest legal authority in India. I will hang myself if the allegations are found to be true.”

Reportedly, Brij Bhushan Singh is likely to resign on January 22nd at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Wrestling Federation of India.