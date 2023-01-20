CBI files FIR against Hemant Soren's ally Amit Agarwal after conducting raids at his premises in Jharkhand, Kolkata in corruption case

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against businessman Amit Agrawal and unknown personnel of the Kolkata police for scandalising the court, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other government representatives. The investigation agency also executed raids in Jharkhand and Kolkata at several places related to Agarwal.

According to reports, Amit Agrawal is believed to be close to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. “The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against an accused, unknown officials of Kolkata Police and unknown others. The High Court directed CBI to conduct a PE into the conduct of the petitioner into scandalizing the judiciary, ED officials and other Government officials particularly considering the Hare Street Police Station case no. 222/2022. The enquiry has revealed that prima facie offence under relevant sections of IPC, PC Act etc is made out. Therefore, a case was registered. The investigation is continuing,” the statement issued by CBI read.

CBI has registered case against businessman Amit Agarwal & unknown officials of KolkataPolice for “scandalising judiciary,ED&other govt officials”; searches conducted in J’khand&Kolkata. It’s alleged that Agrawal involved in laundering of ill-gotten money of JharkhandCM,says CBI. — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The central agency launched this operation in response to the Jharkhand High Court’s order to undertake a preliminary investigation. According to the CBI, it received a complaint regarding Amit Agarwal from unidentified Kolkata Police personnel. A preliminary investigation into the subject found that on October 10, 2021, a writ suit was filed by a person named Shiv Shankar Sharma through lawyer Rajeev Kumar Agarwal alleging that Amit Kumar Agarwal, among others, was engaged in money laundering for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to the CBI, shell businesses were leveraged to achieve this goal.

The investigation further found that Amit Agrawal lodged a complaint on July 31, 2022, at Hare Street Police Station against Rajeev Kumar and Shiv Shankar Sharma for allegedly demanding and defrauding a payment of Rs.10 Crore in exchange for dismissing the PIL.

Reports mention that Amit Kumar Agarwal taped the chats between him and Rajeev Kumar on both occasions. Agarwal persuaded Rajeev Kumar to utilise his strong ties with Judges to get the PIL dismissed, and he also promised him money and inquired about the amount of cash required.

Later, on July 31, 2022, Agarwal contacted Rajeev Kumar and gave him Rs. 50 lakhs. This was done to trap him by the Kolkata Police. The Enforcement Directorate highlighted Amit Agarwal’s role in the illicit mining scam in Jharkhand while demanding prison detention. The agency further accused him of attempting to bury and undermine the legal process in the Jharkhand High Court.