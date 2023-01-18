On January 17, after getting massively trolled for her cringe Bharat Jodo Yatra “rap song”, Congress supporter Anam Ali released a new video hitting out at the “trollers”. After watching her video, some conspiracy theorists believe that the rap song was released not to praise Rahul Gandhi but to torture Congress for not replying to her tweets where she raised grievances related to her missing answer sheets.

Anam said, “This is a message for the trollers. My name is Anam Ali, and I am from Raipur Chattisgarh. What I wrote for Rahul Gandhi can neither be a speech nor a song. It is Bharat Jodo Yatra rap. I have repeatedly said in my videos that neither I am a technical singer or a technical rapper. I have never said anything wrong against anyone. It is you who do such things. Do something constructive. Why are you abusing me?”

Speaking about her grievance about missing answer sheets, Anam said, “You can search about me on Google. I am a ‘Hindu Law Gold Medalist’. When Ravi Shankar University lost my answer sheets, and I got parts of it from RTI, I came to know it was not even checked. As my family is a Congress supporter, I have raised the matter tagging Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, but no one replied. Even then, I found Bharat Jodo Yatra positive.”

Hitting out at India TV for negatively portraying her in their report, she said, “I wrote four lines, but you all started trolling me. I want to say to India TV that you are an old reputed media channel. Still, you wrote such an irresponsible news report and trolled me. If you want to write something, at least talk to me first. How can you write something on your own? You should have sisters and daughters. Think before trolling someone.”

She also expressed her dismay as “trollers” allegedly had a problem with her being “Ambedkarite”. She said, “You have an issue with me as I am Ambedkarwadi. You also have an issue with me being a Muslim. But I do not have any hate in my heart for you. You have a small brain. Be a little wise.”

She thanked her fans for liking the rap and said, “I would like to thank whoever praised my Bharat Jodo Yatra rap. Thank you very much. Thank you again.”

Anam Ali ran pillar to post after being declared failed

In 2019, it was reported that ‘gold medalist’ student Anam Ali had to run pillar and post for over three years to get justice after the college declared her she failed in her LLB final semester. She alleged her answer sheets were wrongly evaluated and urged the Chief Minister to intervene. She added that when she finally managed to find some of her answer sheets after filing for RTI, she had discovered that they had not been checked.

‘The rap song by Anam Ali made Dhinchak Pooja bearable’, say netizens

On Tuesday, a Congress supporter and social media user named Anam Ali released a ‘rap song’ praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him. Ali also urged the viewers to share the video and make it reach Rahul Gandhi. However, the rap seemed so torturous that netizens could not stop hailing self-proclaimed rap artist Dhinchak Pooja, who was once upon a time criticized for terming her so-called art as rap music.

The netizens mocked Anam as she literally read out paragraphs in no rhythm in a prose-like manner which she termed was a rap. She described the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its journey and also read out the profile of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.