Sunday, January 1, 2023
Delhi had 1,096 hours of ‘good’ air quality in 2022, that is 45 out of 365 days

The IMD said it was a better 2022 compared to 2021 in overall AQI. 

ANI
Delhi air quality is quite poor
The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘good’ category for 1,096 hours in 2022, as against 827 hours in 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department. 

In the calendar year 2022, the particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) remained in the ‘severe’ category for 204 hours which is about 2.3 per cent of total time, as compared with 628 hours, which is 7.2 per cent of total time, in 2021. According to IMD, Good category hours increased simultaneously whereas Severe category hours declined in 2022 in terms of PM2.5. 

The average concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 in 2022 declined compared to 2021. The department said the concentration of PM2.5 declined by about 7 per cent in 2022. 

The principal agency said the concentration of PM2.5 during the polluted months — November, December, January, and February — declined in 2022 compared to 2021. 

On the first day of 2023 on Sunday morning, the Delhi AQI was 252, whereas on Saturday morning, the last day of 2022, smog engulfed the national capital pushing the overall air quality to ‘very poor’ category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

