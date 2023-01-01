The maternal uncle of the 20-year-old girl, who was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in Delhi on Sunday, claimed that the fateful incident was not an accident and raised suspicion of wrongdoing with the deceased.

Denying the claims of an accident, the victim’s maternal uncle said, “The girl was dragged for around 10 meters. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places.” “It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that’s why the scooty and the body were found at two different places,” he alleged. Earlier in the day, the police informed that a woman was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The condition of the woman was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The victim’s mother told ANI, “She used to work for events. My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying that she will return.”

“I called her at 9 pm to bring vegetables while returning home. She told me that she’ll return by 10-11 pm. After that, I didn’t recieve her call and I took medicines and went off to sleep and don’t know what happened in between,” the deceased mother said,” adding that the next morning a call came regarding the incident.

She said that she hadn’t seen her daughter, since then and had not received information about her.

DCP Outer Delhi, Harendra K Singh told ANI that the accused was apprehended on the basis of the registered car number.

“Police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim’s scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres,” he said.

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had also issued a summon to the Delhi Police, in connection with the case.

