Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Updated:

No injury suggestive of sexual assault, post mortem reveals in Kanjhawala death case, statement of victim’s friend being recorded: Details

Nidhi, the friend who was accompanying Anjali Singh on the scooty, had fled the spot. Her statement, as witness to incident, is being recorded.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi girl Anjali Singh died after a horrifying accident on new year's morning
16

Blunt force trauma led to the injuries, reveals post-mortem report of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old Delhi woman who was killed in the accident in Kanjhawala.

Her post-mortem was carried out that Maulana Azad Medical College and the report suggests that the provisional cause of death is shock and haemorrhage because of antemortem injury to head, spine, left femur as well as both lower limbs. The report has also indicated that there are no injuries that suggest to sexual assault.

As reported by ANI, it has come to the fore that the girl, now identified as Nidhi, who was accompanying Anjali on the scooty when the accident took place, was her colleague at the hotel. The manager of the hotel has said that the two of them had a fight before they left the hotel on the scooty.

“Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty,” said Hotel Manager of the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left was quoted by news agency ANI. According to the Delhi Police, some boys who were seen with these girls have also been detained for questioning.

ANI further reported that the boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case. The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident. Reports suggested Nidhi, the other girl, had also sustained injuries but they were not major injuries.

Police is saying that now they have an eyewitness to the accident and her statement is being recorded under section 164. She is also cooperating with the police. The investigation regarding the same is still on and at a primary stage.

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads. Five accused have been arrested in the case till now and sent to judicial custody.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

