Sunday, January 1, 2023
Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid returns to Tihar after attending sister’s wedding

On December 31, his father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, a former member of the banned Islamic Terrorist organisation SIMI, took to Twitter and informed that Khalid has returned to prison and said his family would wait for "justice to prevail".

Umar Khalid returned to Tihar
Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid returned to Tihar Jail, he was on 7-day interim bail to attend his sister's wedding (Image: IE)
13

On December 30, Umar Khalid, the accused of the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020, returned to Tihar Jail after attending his sister’s wedding. A Delhi court released him from jail on interim bail for seven days to attend the wedding. The court had ordered him to surrender on December 30. The courts reportedly barred him from using any social media platform or interacting with media during the seven days.

On December 31, his father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, a former member of the banned Islamic Terrorist organisation SIMI, took to Twitter and informed that Khalid has returned to prison and said his family would wait for “justice to prevail”.

The case against Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid, an alleged activist, was arrested by the Delhi Police following his role emerged in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. He, along with others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and relative provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for being the masterminds of the riots. Notably, 53 people lost their lives, and 700 were injured during the riots that spurred on the pretext of the Citizen Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In October last year, the Delhi High Court dismissed Khalid’s bail plea. It said that prima-facie, the anti-CAA and NRC protests that resulted in the riots, were orchestrated at various meetings he had attended. Though a Delhi Court had acquitted him and one other accused in one of the cases linked to the Delhi Riots 2020, Umar Khalid remained in jail for the connection in other cases.

