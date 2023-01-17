On Saturday, January 14, unknown gunmen shot dead a former female Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada, and one of her bodyguards at her residence in Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was one of the few female lawmakers who remained in Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover of power in August 2021. She refused to leave Afghanistan and chose to remain with her people.

According to the local police commander, Molvi Hamidullah Khalid, Nabizada and her guard were shot dead in the same room at 3 a.m. on Saturday. He stated that her brother and a second security guy have also been injured in the attack. A third security guy fled the scene carrying cash and jewelry.

Reports mention that she died on the first floor of her house, where she worked. While the Police stated that the investigation in the case is underway, the probable motivations behind the murder are unclear.

Abdullah Abdullah, a former top official in Afghanistan’s Western-backed administration, expressed sadness over Nabizada’s murder and expressed hope that the criminals will be punished. He described her as a “representative and servant of the people”.

Former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil also condemned the incident on Twitter. “A true trailblazer – a strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people. We have lost a diamond, but her legacy will live on. Rest in peace,” she said.

Afghan Entrepreneur Sara Wahedi said that Afghanistan is hell on earth for women. “Mursal Nabizada was a member of the Afghan parliament. She stayed in Afghanistan. She did not leave after the Taliban took over the country. MP Nabizada was shot dead in her home today. Afghanistan is hell on earth for women,” she tweeted.

Nabizada, from the eastern province of Nangarhar, was voted into Kabul’s parliament in 2018 and remained in power until the Taliban took over. She worked at the Institute for Human Resource Development and Research and was a member of the parliamentary defense panel.

Reports mention that several women who had influential positions in Afghanistan left the country once the Taliban reclaimed control. However, Mursal Nabizada was one of the few female lawmakers who remained in Kabul despite being offered a chance to leave.