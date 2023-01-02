On January 1, German YouTuber and Instagram influencer Christian Betzmann uploaded Instagram stories abusing Indian street vendors over a slight inconvenience. In the now-deleted stories, he said, “The audacity to drive through a street and scream to buy their freaking fruit.”

Another now-deleted story by him was shared on Reddit. The caption says, “How is this not banned? Every day 20 dudes scream in front of my Airbnb to sell their sh*t. I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his a**. Bi*ch.”

‘You would probably also justify rape’ – Betzmann’s highly insensitive reply to DM

After Betzmann published a rant on Instagram, many social media users from India messaged him in DMs objecting to his remarks. One of the female Instagram users told him to educate himself as the vendors earn bread by selling fruits, vegetables, and other items on the streets in India, which has been happening for a long time. “You just sound entitled and ignorant with your insults and remarks at the poor person,” the Instagram user said.

Rattled by the DM, Betzmann replied if that was the case, Indians would probably also justify rape as it has been happening for a long time. He said, “This country will never evolve because of ignorant people like you. First, you have zero empathy towards others if you find it ok to disturb your neighbourhood to make money. You know exactly what would happen if people did this in western countries. Second, this person pays 0 tax, neither should they be allowed to have a “business” and then break into a gated society to scream around to sell unnecessary stuff nobody asked for. You would probably also justify rape cuz it’s been going on for centuries, and you would probably call it part of your Indian culture too, then, right?”

“But then you travel to western countries and wonder why people treat you like shit because of your obnoxious Indian behaviour playing music loud in public transport and screaming around like you own the streets. Go to a US neighbourhood and scream to sell your $2 socks and see what happens,” he added.