On January 29, pro-Khalistan leader and head of Waris Punjab De organisation Amritpal Singh said anyone who supports Delhi [Indian Government] whether Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, he is their [pro-Khalistan Sikhs’] enemy.

Speaking to the media, Amritpal Singh called for the release of Sikhs who are lodged in Indian jails. Lashing out at the government for giving parole to Ram Rahim, he urged Sikhs to wake up and protest against the discrimination. Amritpal was attending a march organised to seek the release of Sikhs from jails. He added while Ram Rahim is getting parole and other benefits, Sikhs have not been released despite completion of the jail term.

He said, “If the government does not listen to our demands and release Sikhs from prison, we will change our course of action”.

When asked about finding ways to maintain law and order in the state while demanding the release of Sikhs, he said, “The law and order situation is not because of us but because of the government that is not releasing Sikhs and because of those who indulge in the sacrilege of Guru Sahib [Guru Granth Sahib]. If Punjab burns, we will not be responsible.”

Speaking about the people of other faiths living in Punjab, Amritpal claimed that every person living in Punjab, irrespective of religion, wants freedom [from India]. If we had got independence in 1984, the condition of Punjab would not have been like India.”

A reporter asked him about his views on Hindus who go to Gurudwara with complete faith. He said, “We are against those who are in favour of Delhi. It does not matter if the person is Hindu, Sikh or Muslim. If the person is with Punjab [support Khalistan], we are not against him.”

Speaking about the demand of Hindu Rashtra he said, “We do not care what they want. If they want to build a Hindu Rashtra, they are free to do. They should not interfere when we ask for Sikh Khalistan.”

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh Khalsa, a Sikh preacher and current chief of late actor Deep Sidhu’s organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’, is walking across the state under the banner of ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ or ‘Khalsa March’. The pro-Khalistani preacher took over the organisation after Sidhu’s demise in an accident on February 15, 2022. Sidhu formed ‘Waris Punjab De’ in September 2021 intending to “protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues”. Amritpal Singh even dresses like Bhindranwale and is accompanied by armed men 24×7, much like the slain terrorist. There is very little information available about his past.