Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand Prime Minister, says no reason or angle, just tired

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced that she will step down as the Prime Minister of New Zealand no later than February 7.

“Jacinda Ardern says she will not be seeking re-election this year and her last day as prime minister is 7 February. The 2023 general election will take place on 14 October,” tweeted RNZ, New Zealand’s public broadcaster. The decision from Ardern comes after five and a half years of tenure leading New Zealand as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern has stepped down as New Zealand prime minister in an emotional and surprise announcement.

Ardern said she knew what the prime minister’s job took and believed she “no longer had enough in the tank to do it justice” but there were colleagues who could.

“I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice,” Ardern said.

She further said there was no special “angle” or “real reason” why she wanted to resign, only that she was “human”, as reported by news agency ANI.

“To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. To Clarke, let’s finally get married,” ANI quoted. “This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said in a televised press conference, according to local news site NZ Herald.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged job comes a big responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead – and also when you’re not,” she said.

Ardern’s Labour Party will begin looking for a successor with a caucus vote on Saturday, ANI reported

At only 37 years old at the time of her election to power in 2017, Ardern is one of the world’s youngest female state leaders. She is also one of the few to give birth while in office.