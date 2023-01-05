In wake of nationwide protests by the Jain community against the Hemant Soren government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth in Jharkhand into a tourism hub, the central government has issued directives to halt all such activities in the larger Parasnath Hills. The revered pilgrimage site of the Jain community is located in these hills.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav took to Twitter to share information about the same. “Met Jain community members who have been urging to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar. Assured them that PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s government is committed to preserving and protecting the rights of Jain community over all their religious sites, including Sammed Shikhar,” the Union Minister Tweeted.

Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary.



He also shared a copy of the letter written to the Inspector General of Forest (Wildlife) and ordered that the ecologically harmful activities on Shri Sammed Shikharji be halted with immediate effect. Orders have also been issued to the Jharkhand government to implement the restrictions mentioned in the memo immediately.

“Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary. There is a list of prohibited activities that can’t take place in and around the designated eco-sensitive area. Restrictions will be followed in letter and spirit,” added the Union Environment Minister.

Over the last few days, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have received several representations from different organisations representing Jain Samaj. The organisations have been raising issues related to certain activities taking place at Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that have negatively impacted the sentiments of Jain Dharma followers.

In this context, Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav summoned various representatives of the Jain community to a meeting to address the overall issue as well as possible solutions.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the State Government of Jharkhand be directed to strictly enforce the relevant provisions of the Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary. These provisions specifically prohibit damage to flora or fauna; bringing pet animals; playing loud music or using loudspeakers; defiling sites of religious and cultural significance such as sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves, and shrines; and the sale of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants, among other things. Jharkhand’s state government has been urged to aggressively enforce these provisions. The state government has also been asked to prohibit the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath Hills.

Jain community protests against the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth into a tourist spot

It is notable that the Jain community has been carrying out peaceful protests in various parts of the country against the Jharkhand government’s move to develop Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourism centre. The jain community believes this decision would chip away at the region’s spiritual significance and make way for the commercialisation of a pilgrim centre from where 20 out of the total 24 Tirthankaras of the current cycle attained salvation.

As a part of the Tourism Policy launched in July 2022, the Jharkhand government decided to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills. Every year, thousands of Jains from across the world undertake the 27 km long trek of climbing the hills to reach the summit that houses the salvation shrines of 20 Tirthankaras. Besides, the hills are also considered holy by the members of the Santhal tribe, who regard it as ‘Marang Buru’ and hold an annual festival there in mid-April.

On December 21st, 2022, members of the Jain community observed a one-day bandh as a mark of protest against the decision. On January 1st, 2023, members of the Jain community staged a protest in the national capital and other states of the country. Jain Muni Sugyesagar Maharaj died on January 3rd after fasting for over 10 days against the Jharkhand government’s decision on the Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth.