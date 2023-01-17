Tuesday, January 17, 2023
JP Nadda to remain BJP’s National President till June 2024

the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

ANI
JP Nadda's term extended till June 2024
JP Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah (Image credit: Amarujala)
JP Nadda’s term as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been extended till June 2024, informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the National Executive Meeting on Tuesday.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” he said. The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda’s extension was mooted by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.
JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

