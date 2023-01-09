Monday, January 9, 2023
Kanjhawala case: Deceased Anjali Singh’s house ransacked, family member says her friend Nidhi could be behind it

Anjali's family members have alleged that the theft was planned and that Anjali’s friend Nidhi was behind the incident.

Theft at Kanjhawala hit and drag victim Anjali Singh's house (source: Newsroom Post)
On Monday, at around 7.30 in the morning, some unidentified people broke into the house of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, and stole several things, including a TV and other articles. The family members said they were at the hospital on Monday morning when the theft allegedly took place.

The family raised apprehension that the thief may have tried to “steal something related to the case.” They were quoted by The Indian Express as further saying that “they no longer trust the police.”

Anjali’s relative blames her friend Nidhi over the robbery

Meanwhile, ANI reported that Anjali’s family members have alleged that the theft was planned and that Anjali’s friend Nidhi was behind the incident.

Further raising fingers at the police, Anjali’s family member Anu reportedly said, “It is Nidhi’s conspiracy. She is trying to keep her belongings in our house for fear of being caught. Police were everywhere for 8 days but why only yesterday?”

Meanwhile, police officials from the Aman Vihar local police station, along with the SHO reached the spot and are investigating the theft. 

Anjali and Nidhi fought over money before the accident: Delhi police probing Kanjhawala hit and drag case reveals

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police investigating the case, had said earlier that a friend of the deceased Anjali Singh shared that the latter had a fight over money with Nidhi before both of them left the hotel on New Year’s Eve.

Twenty-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. An examination of the CCTV footage helped Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding with Anjali at the time of the accident.

Naveen, who claimed to be a friend of Anjali, said both the deceased and Nidhi were partying at a hotel along with a few other friends during which there was an altercation took place between Nidhi and Anjali.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s mother has termed the accident as a “well-thought-out conspiracy” and has demanded the accused be given strict punishment.

“Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter’s friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation and the five men should be punished,” Rekha, Anjali’s mother told ANI earlier.

