On January 1, a girl named Anjali died in a horrific road accident that took place early in the morning in Kanjhawala, Delhi. The police have arrested five accused in the case. On Thursday, 5th January 2023, the Delhi Police shared important updates related to the case. The police have denied the possibility of any murder charges on the accused in this case. Police have also revealed that there are 7 accused in the case, and not just 5.

On 5th January 2023, Delhi Police officer Sagar P Hooda said that so far, based on the investigation, they can not apply charges of murder on the accused. He also informed that 18 teams of Delhi Police are working on this case.

Sagar Hooda said that five accused are in custody and the clues found on the basis of their statements are being investigated. He said that many discrepancies have been found in the statements of the five accused. Based on the CCTV and CDR, it has been found that there were two more persons involved, the official said.

Delhi Police said accused Deepak identified himself as the driver, but another accused Amit was driving the vehicle. There were two more people. They were the associates of the five prime accused and they have also been made accused in the case. “Our team is investigating the matter seriously and the final post-mortem report is awaited”, Delhi police said.

The Delhi Police has also shared the exact time of the accident. Hooda said that the incident took place between 2.04 AM and 2.06 AM. He said that the road where the accident took place leads to Haryana and continues for almost 10-12 km. However, how far the body was dragged is not known at the moment.

“There is nothing that indicates sexual harassment,” the official also said.

Sagar Hooda further added, “We will present the accused to take their custody again. At the same time, there are two more accused who are being arrested. Their names are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. A charge sheet will be filed in the case soon.”

“Nidhi is a key witness in the case and we have recorded her statement. As to why she did not report to the police, it is also on our minds. We have also done counseling. There could be some trauma. All aspects are being investigated. She told her mother. So we will investigate that too,” he added.

According to a report by ABP News, Nidhi’s mother Sudeshi has now come up with a new revelation. She said that the accused deliberately ran the car over Anjali to and fro several times. According to her, Nidhi told her that Anjali has been murdered by the accused. Anjali’s friend Nidhi was with her when her scooty was struck by the accused’s vehicle, and it is claimed that she left the scene of the accident.

Nidhi’s mother said, “My sons have disowned Nidhi. I meet her without informing my sons. She told me that some people have run a car over her friend, and they tried to do the same with her but she ran away. The allegations the deceased’s mother is putting against my daughter are untrue.”

Questions are also being raised on the working style of the police in this whole case. Eyewitnesses of the case said that the police were informed on time, but no action was taken. On these questions, Sagar P. Hooda said that the police are conducting an internal investigation into the response of the police PCR. If there is a human error in it, then action will be taken against those who are at fault, he assured.