The mother of the victim in the horrific Kanjhawala incident in the national capital on Wednesday dismissed claims made by deceased Anjali’s ‘friend’ Nidhi and said that she “might be involved” in this “well thought-out conspiracy”.

Rekha, the deceased’s mother, said that she does not know Nidhi who claimed to be Anjali’s friend on Tuesday. “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi had claimed before the media yesterday.

Refuting her claims, Anjali’s mother said that she would not believe her remarks as her daughter “never used to drink”.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha questioned how Nidhi left the spot of the accident if she was Anjali’s friend and termed the incident a “well thought-out conspiracy”.

“Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter’s friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well thought-out conspiracy, Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation,” she said.

“I don’t know Nidhi, I have never seen her. Anjali never used to drink, she never came home in an inebriated state, and we don’t believe whatever claims Nidhi made,” Rekha added.

The mother demanded punishment for the accused who have been arrested.

“The 5 men should be punished,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s maternal uncle, Prem also suspected Nidhi’s involvement in the case and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

“Nidhi and her family should have informed the police about the incident. Nidhi should be interrogated. She too is involved. We demand CBI enquiry in the case, it isn’t a small case, it’s a painful incident,” he said.

Earlier today, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi visited the family of the 20-year-old girl. She also said that she does not support the statement of Nidhi.

“I request authorities to investigate the case & support the family financially. A job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement,” Asha Devi said.

Special CP of Delhi Police Shalini Singh said that the inquiry into the incident is underway and the police are analysing every perspective.

“The enquiry is underway into the incident, we are analysing every perspective. Once that’s done we’ll submit the report to the union ministry of home affairs,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has found CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

The hotel manager has revealed that the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left the hotel on a scooty.

“Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty,” said the hotel manager.

The Special CP while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she walked away after the incident.

She said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded.

“She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage,” said the Special CP.

The 20-year-old woman named Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)