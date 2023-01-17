Wednesday, January 18, 2023
‘Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads’, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal once again attacks Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's latest tussle with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena is over the issue of sending some Delhi teachers to Finland at taxpayers' expense.

On January 17, 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again lashed out at the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Clashes between Delhi CM and LG have been a constant feature of Kejriwal’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Delhi. While speaking in the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal asked who is lieutenant governor, where has he come from, and how he is sitting on Delhi government’s head?

Arvind Kejriwal’s latest tussle with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena is over the issue of sending some Delhi teachers to Finland at taxpayers’ expense.

Arvind Kejriwal further said, “Time is very powerful, nothing is permanent in the world. If one thinks that one will remain in power forever, then that’s not going to happen. Today we are in power in Delhi and they are (BJP) in power in Centre, tomorrow it might happen that we will be in power in Centre.”

On the second day of the winter session, Kejriwal addressed the assembly and claimed that LG Saxena had prevented Delhi teachers from receiving training in Finland. According to him, LG delays vital documents and obstructs government operations.

Arvind Kejriwal further said that sending Delhi teachers to Finland is essential to provide good education to the children of the poor people of India. He said, “They (BJP) don’t want teachers to visit Finland. Many MPs of the BJP and their children have studied in foreign countries…If we want to provide better education to children of the poor, then who’re they to stop? It’s a feudal mindset & Delhi LG has that mindset.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, “Not even my teachers checked my homework as the LG scrutinises my files. The LG is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister. Who is this LG?”

Earlier on Monday, the Lieutenant Governor denied scrapping the Delhi government plan, and said, “Any statement, on the contrary, is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated. The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers in the past.” 

