As Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana today, the official Twitter account of the Congress party shared pictures of senior leader Rahul Gandhi, boxer Vijender Singh, and a dog walking ahead of them.

The canine, whose name is Luna, joined Rahul Gandhi and others on Friday for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party’s boondoggle project with no definite aims and objectives, and presumably a measure to portray the Gandhi scion as the PM candidate ahead of 2024 general elections. The party shared pictures of the canine with Rahul Gandhi, Vijender Singh, and others on Twitter.

Luna has been patiently watching you pour all your love on her other canine cousins.



So she decided enough is enough – and joined you herself!



You see, no one wants to share your affection 🙂



We get you Luna!



(Luna, lives with Priyanka Ji – Rahul Ji adores her) pic.twitter.com/6CcpBMKUPt — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2023

Netizens react after Congress shares pictures of Rahul Gandhi with a dog and Vijender Singh

The pictures of Rahul Gandhi with Luna, a canine, created quite a flutter on Twitter, with many Congress leaders and party functionaries swooning over the dog, even though Vijender Singh had also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Consequently, many social media users weighed in on their opinions on the images shared by the Congress party obsessing over coopting a canine for its political campaign.

Reacting to the pictures shared on Twitter, a social media user said it is not a dog but boxer Vijender Singh.

Are kutta nahi hai wo @boxervijender hai 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/3Ic0wzfDmN — Proud Bihari 🇮🇳®️ (@simplyvikash) January 7, 2023

Another one said he is feeling sad for Boxer Vijender Singh, who had also joined Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana but did not warrant a mention in the party’s tweet on Luna.

Feeling sad for Boxer Vijender Singh 🥹#BharatJodoYatra https://t.co/h9zW2BqtOA — Shashvat Dixit 🇮🇳 (@Shashvat_dixit) January 7, 2023

Still another Twitter user posed a question on the pictures of Luna walking ahead of Rahul Gandhi. The user asked, “Why is @boxervijender walking in front of Rahul Gandhi?”

Many social media users likened the dog to Pidi, the pet of Rahul Gandhi, who came into the limelight after now Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that many of the regional Congress leaders ate biscuits from the same plate that served the canine, highlighting the apathy and indifference of the Gandhi scion toward concerns raised by his party leaders.

Visuals of Congressi Pidis with Pappu. https://t.co/Ew1zrWHZ9W — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) January 7, 2023

Congress leaders were habituated to being insulted and ignored by Rahul Gandhi: Sarma

The pictures reminded social media users of the meeting Himanta Biswa Sarma had with Rahul Gandhi before he left Congress and joined the BJP. Remembering the meeting, Himanta Biswa Sharma had revealed how Congress leaders were habituated to such humiliations meted out to them by the Gandhi-Parivar and were treated like pet dogs.

Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders feared Gandhi so much that they ate biscuits from the same plate that had served biscuits to Rahul Gandhi’s dog ‘Pidi’. Sarma noted that several Congress leaders, including former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, had visited Rahul Gandhi to apprise him of the political developments in the state.

However, Rahul Gandhi was busy playing with his canine friend ‘Pidi’ and ignored the state leaders. Biscuits from the same plate were given to the dog and were presented to the visiting congress leaders, said Sarma.