Haldwani city will resemble a cantonment throughout the month while illegal encroachments will be removed from the railway land. During this time, a large number of police forces will reach the city. The district administration has made preparations for the police force to stay in the area during the course of the demolition.

Police, administration, and railways are not going to leave any stone unturned in ensuring the peaceful removal of illegal encroachments in the area. A large number of police forces are being prepared to reach Haldwani to remove the large-scale illegal encroachment. Preparations are being made to deploy a heavy police force to remove about 50 thousand people who are dwelling in the illegally encroached area.

The district administration has started preparations to keep the police force in town. For this, arrangements are being made at International Stadium Goulapar, Extension Training Center Bagjala, Mini Stadium Haldwani, and Guru Teg Bahadur School. Arrangements are being made for food and stay in these places for the police force. Electricity, water, and toilet arrangements are also being done in the area. The administration has entrusted the responsibility to the city magistrate to make arrangements for the accommodation of the police force in the city.

District collector Dhiraj Singh Gabriyal said, “According to the demand of the railways, the administration is making arrangements for the stay of the police force, for which Goolapar Stadium, Mini Stadium, Training Center Bagjala, and Guru Teg Bahadur School have been identified. If needed, arrangements will be made for the stay of the force in other places as well.”

It is notable that thousands of Muslim residents in Haldwani staged a protest against the clearance of illegal encroachments on railway land in accordance with a High Court ruling. The demonstrators claimed that removing the illegal encroachments would make them homeless.