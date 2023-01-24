Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Pune: Bodies of seven members of the same family found in a river bed, police suspect mass suicide

Four bodies were discovered near the Pargaon bridge in Daund on Monday, while the remaining three bodies were recovered today after extensive searches.

OpIndia Staff
Bodies of seven members of a family, including three children, were fished out from Bhima River at the Paragon village in Maharashtra’s Pune district (source: ANI)
On Tuesday, January 24, seven dead bodies of members of the same family were discovered in a riverbed in Pune, Maharashtra. The local police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide but are investigating all possibilities.

According to authorities, the deceased included an elderly couple, their daughter, their son-in-law, and three grandchildren. Their remains were discovered in the Bhima river on the fringes of Yavat hamlet in Daund tehsil, around 45 kilometres from Pune city.

Pune police suspect it to be a case of mass suicide

While speaking to the media, a police officer said, “Bodies of seven members of a family fished out from Bhima river in Daund, Pune. Four bodies were recovered between 18 January to 21 January while three others were found today.”

“Prima facie it’s a suicide, however, police are investigating all angles. Accidental Death Report registered,” he added.

