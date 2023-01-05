On Thursday, 5th January 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya will be ready by 1st January 2024. He made this statement while addressing a rally in Tripura.

While addressing a rally in Sabroom in South Tripura, Amit Shah said, “Congress obstructed the construction of Ram temple in the courts. After the Supreme Court verdict, Modi Ji started the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed Bhoomipujan and started the construction of the temple.”

Amit Shah added, “During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I was the president of the BJP and Rahul Baba was the president of the Congress. He used to ask every day – the date of construction of the temple there will never be told. So Rahul baba, open your ears and listen, on January 1, 2024, you will have the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya ready.”

Amit Shah further said, “Not only the Ram temple, wait one or two more years from now, the temple of Devi Tripura Sundari will also be made so grand that the whole world will come to see it here. We built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The Mahakal is also built. Somnath and Amba Ji’s temple will soon glitter with gold. The all-new temple of Maa Vindhyavasini is being built.”

The construction work of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is going on at a rapid pace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020, and it is expected to be completed within 2023.