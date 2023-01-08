Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction’s Sanjay Raut was once again found retorting to abusive language for Union Ministers of the government of India.

Speaking to the media on the issue of alleged slight to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raut said, “Those in the government who speak on every issue under the sun are not saying anything on the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I thought at least any one self-respecting man would raise this issue.”

“Saghle G**ndu Chi aulaad aahe (Everyone’s an a**hole),” said Raut, referring to Union Ministers of the Government of India.

#WATCH | Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray faction) caught on camera abusing Union Ministers as he says,” They speak on all other issues and do not speak on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s insult….”



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/DFQKsDMo6b — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

With the paucity of issues to target the Centre and the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction has been trying to rally the Marathi sentiment over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, this is not the first time that Raut has lost control over his language. His tryst with abuses and cuss words is rather long. Earlier in February 2022, Raut was seen abusing BJP leader Kirit Somaiya while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut and his tryst with abuses

While talking to the press, Sanjay Raut was asked to comment on Kirit Somaiya’s statement over the KCR-Uddhav Thackeray meeting in Mumbai. The BJP leader had rhetorically asked whether Uddhav Thackeray had sought the permission of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi before meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over an alleged Non-Congress, Non-BJP political alliance. To which, Sanjay Raut was seen replying, “Who has said this, I don’t know. There are a lot of C*utiyas in this country and it does not look good upon the media to report what such C*utiyassay about Shiv Sena.”

Back in 2020, after threatening actress Kangana Ranaut to not return to Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hit a new low now. In a brazen display of misogyny, he referred to the ‘Manikarnika’ actress as a ‘haramzadi’.

Responding to Kangana’s comment that no big daddy can stop her from coming to Mumbai, the Shiv Sena leader said, “Maharashtra ka baap Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hai... Mujhe lagata hai asa vakti ke baap ko idhaar la kar dikahan padega.. aapka ki baap dikhaya agar hai toh (The father of Maharashtra is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… We need to bring Kangana’s daddy here and show him around… You (reporter) too show your father, if you have any).”

On being asked by the News Nation reporter whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”