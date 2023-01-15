On January 14, more Sindhi Temples (Sindhi Tikanas) in Madhya Pradesh submitted Bir (copies) of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to Gurudwaras. In the last five days, close to a hundred copies have already been given up by the Sindhi community, and more Sindhi Temples may join in giving up their copies. It all started with Nihang Sikhs alleging that the sanctity of Shri Guru Granth Sahib was not being maintained in these Temples. They also demanded the removal of Hindu idols that were placed alongside Guru Granth Sahib in these Temples.

As per Nai Dunia’s report, Sindhi Temples of Biragarh have started sending Bir to Gurudwaras. The process was started in the city by Shri Gangadham Darbar in Sant Hirdaram Nagar. Three Bir were there in the Temple premises for a long time. The Temple administration submitted the copies to Gurudwara Jathedars. Furthermore, the Sindhi Panchayat of Biragarh has requested the police to increase security at Sindhi Temples as they suspect Nihang Sikhs might visit the Temples and cause a law and order situation.

In another video accessed by OpIndia, Sikhs were seen taking away the Bir of Shri Guru Granth Sahib from a Sindhi Temple after they learned that the ‘Mundan’ ceremony took place right outside the ‘Darbar’. Notably, cutting hair is considered unholy in Sikhism. Kesh or hair is part of the Five Ks (Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan) in Sikhism. They are considered to be the most auspicious symbols in Sikhism. While the people from the Temple administration kept saying it was not them who performed the ceremony, Sikhs did not listen and told them it was highly disrespectful to Guru Granth Sahib, and they would not let them have Bir anymore.

Nai Dunia’s report suggested that the religious leaders of the Sindhi community do not agree with each other over the matter. While Sukhsagar Darbar’s Baba Ramdas Udasin said Udasin Sampraday has deep faith in Granth Sahib and some extremist are creating problems, Mahant Tulsidas Kaltari stated Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Hansraj Saheb was in favour of sending Bir to Gurudwaras. A letter also surfaced on social media where Gurudwara Shri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of Bhopal confirmed that they received three copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Gangadham Udasin Ashram.

Kaltari added that the Sindhi community does not want any conflict. He further said it was wrong to ask the Sindhi community to remove Hindu temple idols.

The Sindhi community submitted Guru Granth Sahib copies

