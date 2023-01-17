On Monday, January 16, CPI (Marxist) leader Subhashini Ali tried to use the news of a rape of a Dalit woman in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, to push her anti-Hindu agenda and attack state’s Yogi Adityanath government.

On January 15, Sunday it was reported that a Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district. Police arrested Hafiz, a Maulvi, and his brother-in-law Salman in this case. The accused had reportedly kidnapped the victim and taken her to a madarsa on the Nepal border. They threatened her with witchcraft and raped her for a week. The accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

On January 16, NDTV, like many other media outlets, also reported the incident but did not specify the names of the accused.

Report on the Dalit girl rape in Mau, UP published by NDTV on January 16

While several other publications explicitly named the perpetrators, the communist leader chose to share only the NDTV report, for obvious reasons of course, and captioned her tweet, “Must be sanskari since names not mentioned? Two Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Girl In UP’s Mau District: Cops.”

Must be sanskari since names not mentioned? Two Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping Girl In UP’s Mau District: Copshttps://t.co/kksEjJVj45 — Subhashini Ali (@SubhashiniAli) January 16, 2023

In her zeal to mock Hindus, the communist leader most likely did not check other publications and casually hurled the ‘Sanskari’ jibe, which was definitely intended to mock Hindus. To her dismay, though, the rape accused was discovered to be a maulvi who committed the heinous act within a madarsa.

OpIndia report on the incident published on January 15 mentioned the names of the accused

For the uninitiated, Subhasini Ali is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the President of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, and a former Member of Parliament from Kanpur. She was inducted into the politburo (PB) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2015 thereby becoming the second women member of the PB after Brinda Karat.

It should be noted that the communist party leader has been caught peddling fake news multiple times to further her anti-Hindu and anti-BJP agenda. In 2020, as news of the construction of Ram Mandir poured in, the CPIM leader Subhashini Ali shared an old report on the Ayodhya verdict to mislead people. Ali had taken to Twitter to share an article by the Economic Times captioning her tweet as “New twist: Supreme Court accepts Buddhist claim in Ayodhya dispute”, insinuating that the Ram Mandir matter had once again been caught in some legal dispute. OpIndia had reported how the article the CPIM leader had shared with the misleading “new twist” was one which was written back in the year 2018.

Similarly, in 2019 when the news of the Unnao rape victim’s car accident had become a hot topic across the political spectrum, the communist leader, in her hate for BJP, had shared a photoshopped image attributing a fake quote to the then Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Unnao rape case. Several social media users then pointed out to Subhashini Ali that the image she has used is photoshopped and it contains a fake quote.

Old habits die hard though and looks like Subhashini Ali still tries to instigate trouble whenever she can.