Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Updated:

Uorfi Javed now claims Chitra Wagh’s police complaint is making her ‘suicidal’

On Sunday, January 2, hours after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Uorfi Javed for roaming the streets of Mumbai in revealing outfits, the TV actress had hit back on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Bollywood Life
3

A day after Uorfi Javed lashed out at Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh for filing a police complaint against her, she took to social media to claim that she is getting ‘suicidal’.

On January 3, Tuesday, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Uorfi shared Instagram Stories where she opened up on the police complaint filed by Chitra Wagh. In one of her stories she wrote, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidal anyways so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them 🙂 But again hi, I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason.

Notably, on Sunday, January 2, hours after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Uorfi Javed for roaming the streets of Mumbai in revealing outfits, the TV actress hit back on social media.

She tweeted, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? (Do these politicians have no real work to do?) Are these politicians, lawyers dumb?”

“There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina are seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention,” she slammed Chitra Wagh.

The Background of the Controversy

BJP leader Chitra Wagh met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on 1st January 2023 and complained about Uorfi Javed roaming the streets of Mumbai wearing revealing outfits. She has also given a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Chitra Wagh had also tweeted that she had demanded to ‘Stop Uorfi Javed who has become an open display of the female body’.

Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her outfits and bold looks. Unhappy with her unusual sense of fashion, several people have filed complaints against her in the past. 

Uorfi Javed
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

