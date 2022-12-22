Internet sensation and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed has finally spoken about the reports about her alleged detention in Dubai.

Earlier it was reported that Uorfi was detained by Dubai police for allegedly shooting a video in the emirate while wearing a ‘revealing outfit’.

Uorfi has clarified that although the police officers did arrive at the shooting location, however, she was neither detained nor the police had any objection to her skimpy outfit.

In fact, the issue was about the location where she was shooting. Uorfi while speaking to ETimes said “Because of some issues at the location, the police had arrived to halt the shoot. The production team did not extend the time we were allowed to shoot because it was a public place, so we had to leave. It had absolutely nothing to do with my clothes. We shot the remaining sequences the next day so it was all sorted.”

In another development, it has been reported that a man named Naveen Giri has been arrested by Goregaon Police for allegedly sending rape and death threats to Uorfi Javed over WhatsApp.

The accused has been booked under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, and 506 (criminal intimidation)of the IPC and IT Act.

Mumbai | Goregaon Police arrested a man, Naveen Giri for giving rape & life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed. FIR was registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC as well as IT Act pic.twitter.com/r2Q9dnMZtO — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Uorfi Javed was earlier diagnosed with laryngitis in Dubai earlier today, according to reports. The actress confirmed this in a video posted on her Instagram stories, saying, “This doctor finally diagnosed me with laryngitis and tonsillitis.”

Recently, a case was filed against Uorfi for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts on social media and public places. Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh filed the complaint at Andheri Police Station against the actor. As per the police official, the complaint was filed on Friday, December 9.

Uorfi Javed was named one of the “Most Searched Asians on Google 2022,” according to a recently published list. Uorfi was ranked 43rd on the list, ahead of many well-known Bollywood actresses. Uorfi was also recently seen in MTV’s dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla 14’.