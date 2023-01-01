Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her outfits and bold looks. Unhappy with her unusual sense of fashion, several people have filed complaints against her in the past. In the latest such development, Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh directly met the Mumbai police commissioner on 1st January 2023 and demanded action against Uorfi Javed.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh recently met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and complained about Uorfi Javed roaming the streets of Mumbai wearing revealing outfits. She has also given a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Chitra Wagh has also tweeted that she has demanded to ‘Stop Uorfi Javed who has become an open display of the female body’.

In her tweet, Chitra Wagh wrote, “Met Mumbai’s honorable Commissioner of Police and also met the Joint Commissioner Law and Order and demanded immediate legal action to be taken against who roams the streets of Mumbai exhibiting a lewd and lascivious display of her body in public places.”

In her letter addressed to the Commissioner, Chitra Wagh wrote, “The actress Uorfi Javed’s display of her body on the street has become a topic of discussion on social media. No one would have imagined that the right to conduct, thought, and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution would manifest itself in such an open naked manner. The very lowly, disgusting display of the female body in the public places of Mumbai on the streets is a disgrace to Indian culture and civilization.”

She added, “Society has nothing to do with what the actress should do in her personal life. However, the way this actress presents her body as a public display just to get publicity is irritating. If she wants to showcase her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actress may not be aware that she is feeding the perverted attitude of society with such a provoking act. The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha demands that the actress be immediately dealt with strictly under the relevant law for the act.” She has also tagged both Mumbai Police and BJP in the tweet.

Chitra Wagh had also expressed her anger in a tweet about the same two days ago. She has also tagged The Mumbai Police in this tweet.

In that tweet, Chitra Wagh wrote, “Shi…! Oh… What is going on in Mumbai? Whether Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC to stop this lady who is openly displaying nudity on the streets. Shackle her immediately. On one hand, innocent women/girls are victims of perverts, while this woman is spreading more pervert.” Such a tweet was made by Chitra Wagh. She has now given a letter to the police. Now it will be important to see if action is taken against Uorfi Javed.

Last month, one advocate named Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed a complaint against the actor at Andheri Police Station, for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts on social media and public places. The lawyer claimed that the acts of Uorfi Javed are obscene as per section 294 of IPC.