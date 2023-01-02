Hours after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Uorfi Javed for roaming the streets of Mumbai in revealing outfits, the TV actress has hit back on social media.

In a tweet on Sunday (January 1), she wrote, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? (Do these politicians have no real thing to do?)Are these politicians, lawyers dumb?”

“There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina are seen, you can’t send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention,” she slammed Chitra Wagh.

Uorfi Javed continued, “I got some better ideas for you, Chitra Wagh. How about doing something against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there?”

“How about shutting those illegal dance Bars (which are still very much there)? how about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai?” she further added.

In another tweet, the TV actress shared ‘New Year’ greetings with everyone with the exception of the BJP leader. “Happy New year to everyone except Chitra Wagh,” she said.

The Background of the Controversy

Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh directly met the Mumbai police commissioner on 1st January 2023 and demanded action against Uorfi Javed.

She complained about the TV actress for roaming the streets of Mumbai wearing revealing outfits. Chitra Wagh also demanded that Uorfi Javed be stopped from openly displaying the female body’.

In her tweet, Chitra Wagh wrote, “Met Mumbai’s honourable Commissioner of Police and also met the Joint Commissioner Law and Order and demanded immediate legal action to be taken against who roams the streets of Mumbai exhibiting a lewd and lascivious display of her body in public places.”

In her letter addressed to the Commissioner, Chitra Wagh wrote, “The actress Uorfi Javed’s display of her body on the street has become a topic of discussion on social media.”

She further added, “No one would have imagined that the right to conduct, thought, and freedom guaranteed by the Constitution would manifest itself in such an open naked manner. The very lowly, disgusting display of the female body in the public places of Mumbai on the streets is a disgrace to Indian culture and civilization.”