A case of conversion has been reported in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Some people in Raipur have been accused of enticing some members of a family into taking up Christianity by offering them money. On Sunday, members of the Bajrang Dal filed a complaint at the Mirzapur police station in this regard (January 1, 2023).

According to Harish Kaushik, district convenor of Bajrang Dal, some evangelists offered Rs 3 lakhs to individuals in the area to convert to Christianity. Kaushik and the victims went to the police station and filed a complaint in this regard.

The Saharanpur Police, meanwhile, acknowledged the incident on Twitter. “In regard to the case, the station in-charge Mirzapur has been directed for required action,” the tweet posted on Sunday, January 1 read.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी मिर्जापुर को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) January 1, 2023

“Bajrang Dal had got information that Hindus are being forcibly converted in village Raipur,” stated Bajrang Dal leader Harish Kaushik in the written complaint, adding, “when Bajrang Dal workers arrived at the location, they discovered that some persons had forcibly converted Hindu families into Christianity. We then brought the victim’s family members to the police station and filed a complaint in this regard. We demand that the administration take firm action against the evangelists who are forcibly converting vulnerable and poor Hindus by luring them with money.

Copy of the complaint submitted by members of Bajrang Dal at Saharanpur Police station

According to the complaint letter, Yogesh and his sister, who live in Raipur village under the jurisdiction of Mirzapur police station, were coerced into converting in lieu of money. Sunita was asked to travel to Manju’s residence. Shadiram, Manju’s husband, enticed both of them to convert their religion by offering them 3 lakh rupees. Accused Shadiram and his wife then summoned Surendra Prasad and Hari Singh t their residence, where the four of them converted the victims to Christianity. After conversion, the accused refused to pay the promised sum to the victims.

According to the Bajrang Dal activist, the accused then told the victims that if they keep demanding the money, they would enrage Jesus Christ. They frightened the victims by threatening them with illness or death if they did not stop demanding the money.