Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Updated:

Tayyab Ansari poses as a Congress MP, rapes and extorts money from a woman on the pretext of getting her a Lok Sabha ticket, arrested

The police filed an FIR against Tayyab Ansari under IPC sections 120B, 376, 328, 342, 506, 406, and 420.

Fake Congress MP
The accused Tayyab Ansari was nabbed by Lucknow police (Image Source: Lucknow Police)
68

The Chinhat police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man named Tayyab Ansari based on a complaint lodged against him in November 2022, wherein a woman accused him of cheating and rape. The victim said that Ansari posed as a Congress MP and sexually assaulted her, and promised her a Lok Sabha ticket. 

The victim also accused Ansari of extorting money and defrauding her on the pretense of marriage. Tayyab Ansari (52), a resident of Madianv Mohibullahpur, who went missing after the complaint was filed against him, was finally arrested on Friday (January 13, 2023) from Hotel Moti Mahal in Bareilly, ADCP (East) Syed Ali Abbas said.

According to the police, the woman alleged that Tayyab Ansari alias MT Hasan pretended to be a Congress Rajya Sabha MP. The accused convinced the woman that he had a good reputation and significant connections with the party’s top leadership. He told her that he can use his connections to secure her a Lok Sabha seat. The woman fell into his trap.

Ansari kept sexually exploiting the woman on the pretext of getting her a Lok Sabha seat and also kept extorting money from her. After a considerable amount of time, the woman understood that the man was simply fooling her. She approached the Chinhat police with a complaint against him. The police filed an FIR under sections 120B, 376, 328, 342, 506, 406, and 420 of the IPC and began a manhunt.

The police launched many raids over the course of two months. On Friday, January 13, the Chinhat police ultimately received a tip about his whereabouts. Based on the tip, they raided Hotel Moti Mahal in Bareilly, where the accused was staying in room 110, and detained him. The accused has been sent to jail.

Searched termsCongress Rajya Sabha MP; Congress Lok Sabha
