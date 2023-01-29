Sunday, January 29, 2023
Delhi: Two detained in connection to pro-Khalistan graffiti in Vikaspuri

The graffiti had appeared in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi on Jnauary 19. 

ANI
Khalistan graffiti in Vikaspuri, Delhi
9

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained two persons on suspicion in connection to pro-Khalistan-related graffiti that appeared on public walls in parts of the national capital. 

“Khalistan Zindabad” and other anti-national slogans cropped up as graffiti, written in Gurmukhi and Hindi, were seen on public walls at least 10 locations in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 19. The graffiti had appeared in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi on Jnauary 19. 

“Two persons in connection with pro-Khalistan related graffiti that appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi 10 days ago,” the Police sources said. 

According to the police, these graffiti were pasted in the lone and dark areas of the city. 

“A banned organisation made the attempt and we have taken up action against them,” the police said adding that the regular mention of Khalistan hints at the availability of their sleeper cell in the city. 

Following the information, the Special Cell of Delhi Police filed an First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections and started investigating the matter. 

Later, a case under Sections 153-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

