On the fourth anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar revealed on Tuesday that all terrorists engaged in the deadly attack have been put to justice, except for four who are hiding in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the ADGP said, “Total of 19 terrorists were involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Of which, 8 terrorists neutralized, 7 jailed, and 4 terrorists are currently in Pakistan.”

“7-8 local JeM terrorists left and 5-6 Pakistani terrorists including Musa Sulemani active in Pulwama will be neutralized soon. JeM has increased recruitment for the past 6 months now. Won’t let them flourish now in J&K,” he added.

ADGP Kumar also confirmed that currently, there are 37 active terrorists in Kashmir and no new terrorists have been recruited in Srinagar. He further said that out of the 37 terrorists only two, namely Farooq Nalli and Riyaz Chatri, are old while the rest have joined recently.

According to the ADGP, the police are not just busting terror modules but also cracking down on narco-terrorism and terror finance. “We have been able to recover Rs 41 lakh and recently in Baramulla, RS 26 lakh was recovered,” he said.

ADGP further stated that cases filed against OGWs (overground workers) participating in such actions are being resolved quickly. “The number of such cases has reduced from 1.600 in October last year to 950 at present and 13 convictions have also been secured so far”, he added

Pulwama terror attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to Srinagar via National Highway 44 came under a suicide bombing attack.

22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir, rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel. 40 of our jawans were martyred in the attack.