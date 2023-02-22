Actor Vishal had a near-death experience after he escaped a speeding truck on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Mark Antony’. The actor shared the hair-raising accident on social media, stating that it was just a matter of a few seconds and a few inches that saved his life.

“Just missed my life in a matter of a few seconds and a few inches. Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

The footage depicts a severe mishap wherein the truck deployed for the film shoot loses its stability. The mammoth vehicle was on the brink of crashing into the spot where the junior artists were stationed. Fortunately, everyone managed to evade the out-of-control truck unscathed. Apparently, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction. The video has become a sensation on the internet.

The plan was for the automobile to come to a stop once it collided with the wall. However, the wall disintegrated, and the vehicle continued to barrel forward, despite the completion of the scene. This triggered a panic among the crew as they scrambled to avoid a potentially catastrophic accident.

SJ Suryah, renowned for directing the hit film ‘Kushi’, is set to play an undisclosed character in this upcoming action-packed drama. The movie promises to showcase the impressive work of esteemed stunt directors Dhilip Subbarayan, Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, and Ravi Varma. Alongside Suryah, the cast also includes Ritu Varma, Sunil Varma, Abhinaya, and other talented actors. The film is being produced by S Vinoth Kumar, while the music is being composed by GV Prakash Kumar, known for his recent work on the film ‘SIR’.