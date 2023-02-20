On Sunday (February 19), Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. He said that the Shiv Sena chief Thackeray fell at Sharad Pawar’s feet to become CM.

Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp rally’ in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra. He accused Thackeray of abandoning his ideologies post the 2019 elections in the hopes of becoming the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray campaigned with us but when poll results came, he forgot about all the ideologies and fell at Sharad Pawar’s feet and requested to make him Chief Minister. But today Shiv Sena has become real and with ‘Dhanush Baan’, has come again with BJP,” Amit Shah emphasised.

He added, “BJP doesn’t have greed for power and we will never forget our ideologies. Maharashtra’s interest is paramount in our mind…Politics and power can be grabbed for a moment with crooked intelligence, but only courage, and bravery are useful in the battle which Uddhav’s Shiv Sena does not have. It is with BJP workers.”

On Saturday (February 18), the Union Home Minister said, “Yesterday the Election Commission made ‘doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani’ (established the difference between truth and lie yesterday). The formula of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ became significant yesterday.”

“Shinde ji got the bow and arrow symbol and the party name ‘Shiv Sena’,” he underlined during a public rally in Pune city of Maharashtra.

#WATCH | “The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday. The formula of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ became significant yesterday…” says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune, Maharashtra. #ShivSena pic.twitter.com/E82Kt3ok86 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Election Commission rules that Eknath Shinde heads the real Shiv Sena

On Friday (February 17), the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the symbol “Bow and Arrow” would be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) had been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray in 2022.

The Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party was undemocratic. “The constitution of political parties ought to provide for free, fair and transparent elections to the posts of office bearers and a further free and fair procedure for resolving internal disputes,” the ECI said.