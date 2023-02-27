Monday, February 27, 2023
Assam: Copy of Quran and Hadiths and other Islamic articles found inside Kali Mandir, in 2021, a similar incident had taken place in Bangladesh

Locals have demanded rapid action against those involved in the desecration of the temple.

Assam: Miscreants place Quran, hadiths in Kali Mandir, probe initiated
Quran placed within the premises of Kali Mandir, image via Time8
On Monday (February 26), a copy of the Quran and other Islamic paraphernalia was found on the premises of a temple, dedicated to Goddess Kali. The incident took place in Garajan village in Rupohihat in the Nagaon district of Assam.

When the matter came to light, the locals informed the police. On receiving information, the cops rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

They also seized the copy of the Quran and other Islamic scriptures including Hadiths that were allegedly placed by miscreants at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The incident has created an atmosphere of chaos and unrest in the Rupohihat area. Locals have raised questions about how the Islamic book ended up within the temple premises and the intention behind orchestrating such an event.

They demanded rapid action against those involved in the desecration of the temple. It must be mentioned that the deliberate placement of the Quran in Hindu temples by Islamists had led to large-scale attacks against the Hindu community in the past.

In October 2021, a 35-year-old man named Iqbal Hossain placed a copy of the Quran on the feet of the idol of Lord Hanuman at the Nanuar Dighir Par Durga Mandir in the Cumilla district of Bangladesh.

His actions triggered a series of violent attacks against the minority Hindus in the country. The Hindu community had insisted vehemently that nobody among them had kept the Islamic ‘Holy book’ at the Puja Pandal and the incident was a deliberate plan to foment trouble.

For over five days, houses and temples of the Hindu community in Bangladesh remained under attack. Videos of broken idols, demolished pandals and Moorti of Maa Durga being thrown in a pond emerged on social media platforms along with other videos of attacks on Hindus.

It came to light later that the copy of the Quran was given to Iqbal Hossain by the caretakers of a nearby mosque.

