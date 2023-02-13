Monday, February 13, 2023
Muslim complainant who filed case against Baba Ramdev in Rajasthan says he is unaware of it, read details

Pathai Khan, in whose name the FIR is filed, has stated that his lawyer, whom he was consulting in different case, took his signature on blank document which was eventually used for filing police complaint against Baba Ramdev.

OpIndia Staff
In Rajasthan, Baba Ramdev had criticized Christian preachers and Islamists for engaging in coercive conversion practises.
Baba Ramdev, in Rajasthan, had slammed Islamists and Christian evangelists for indulging in forced conversions. (Source: Newstrack.Com)
3

Pathai Khan, son of Mathina Khan, from Barmer, Rajasthan, had filed a complaint against Baba Ramdev accusing him of stirring up religious feelings. Khan is now saying that the attorney has cheated and misused his name. He asserted that he is unaware of the entire matter and is being implicated in it.

Pathai Khan reportedly stated that he has not initiated any FIR against Baba Ramdev. He alleged that he had spoken with a lawyer about a land dispute, for which the attorney had obtained his signature on some documents. He asserted that his sign was used to file the aforementioned FIR and accused the attorney of cheating. Expressing apprehension that he lawyer may implicate him, he declared he doesn’t want any action taken in the issue.

At the Chohtan police station in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday, an FIR was lodged against Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev on grounds of fanning religious sentiments, on 5 February. Apparently, at a gathering of prominent Hindu religious figures on Thursday in Barmer, Baba Ramdev charged Muslims with kidnapping Hindu women and using terror. He added that Muslims have reduced Islam to just Namaz (prayer) as the cause of this.

Bhutaram, a police officer in Chohtan, reported that Pathai Khan, a local citizen, had submitted a complaint against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for instigating religious feelings, on Sunday. According to the officer, an inquiry is being conducted based on the allegation, and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153(A), 295(A), and 298.

OpIndia Staff
