Only days before a rare visit to Beijing by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon that was floating high over the United States. The incident accelerated tensions between the two sides.

🚨#BREAKING: A Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in skies over northern U.S.⁰⁰📌#UnitedStates | #USA

⁰A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and the U.S. government has discussed shooting it out of the sky pic.twitter.com/aSyJqLXQmX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 2, 2023

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military leaders discussed shooting down the balloon at President Joe Biden’s request but ultimately determined doing so would put too many people in danger on the ground, a senior defence official told reporters on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, stated that it is obvious that the purpose of the balloon is for surveillance.

The balloon had flown over important airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos in the northwest of the country, the official continued, but the Pentagon did not consider it to be a particularly severe intelligence threat.

From the standpoint of intelligence gathering, we believe that this balloon has little added value, he added.

Pentagon officials say they are monitoring a suspected Chinese spy balloon that’s been flying at high altitudes over the U.S. It comes just as Secretary Blinken is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. pic.twitter.com/jwuNnVuLBm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 2, 2023

According to defence authorities, the balloon has been monitored for a few days after it entered US territory and began flying at a great height. It has been traced recently when it passed over Montana, which is home to some of the US’s silo-based nuclear missiles, and has been observed using a variety of techniques, including manned planes. Flights from Billings Logan airport were halted on Wednesday out of caution.

The Pentagon released a statement saying, “The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

According to a senior US defence official, the US has “engaged” Chinese authorities through a variety of channels and conveyed the gravity of the situation.

Joe Biden was informed of the situation, as per Pentagon officials, who stated that there was “high confidence” that it was Chinese. The president sought military options, but it was decided against them because of the likelihood that falling debris might hurt people on the ground.

Flying over nuclear missile bases?

One of the three nuclear missile silo fields in the country is located in Montana at Malmstrom Air Force Base. On Wednesday, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., all aviation traffic was suspended at Billings Logan International Airport in Montana as the military prepared fighter jets and gave the White House alternatives.

On Thursday afternoon, the subject was briefed to congressional leaders. Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House, later tweeted, “China’s brazen disregard for US sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed.”

China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent.



I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing. https://t.co/KarTCUzbOS — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 3, 2023

According to a statement from the governor and spokesperson Brooke Stroyke, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte stated that he was briefed on the issue on Wednesday after learning that a military operation was in progress in the state’s airspace.

Before making an appearance over the city of Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, the object first soared over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and through Canada, according to officials.

Jesse Watters questions why Canada didn’t alert the US about the Chinese spy balloon:



“Trudeau is probably too worried about the truckers.” pic.twitter.com/2MvlVLJgYR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 3, 2023

According to military analysts, the usage of high-altitude balloons is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years. They are significantly less expensive than espionage satellites, difficult to detect with radar and tough to knock down, and occasionally continue to exist for days after being damaged. Using computers to estimate how to take advantage of winds blowing in various directions at various layers of the atmosphere, they can “steer” by altering altitude. In times of conflict, they could carry bombs in addition to surveillance equipment.

The incident occurred just days before Antony Blinken is anticipated to travel to China this weekend, during which time it is anticipated that the US secretary of state will meet Xi Jinping.