Saturday, February 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi liquor scam: Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP, arrested by Enforcement Directorate
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi liquor scam: Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP, arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Raghav Magunta was arrested on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

OpIndia Staff
Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
Raghav Magunta was arrested by ED on Friday night (Image SOurce: The Hans India)
4

Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi liquor scam, investigators said on Saturday.

According to the reports, Raghav Magunta was arrested on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to appear before a regional court where the federal investigation agency will seek his custody. The ED has made nine arrests in this case, with three of them coming this week.

The agency arrested Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising firm named Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, and Gautam Malhotra, the son of former SAD MLA from Punjab, Deep Malhotra, earlier this week.

The father and son duo were allegedly members of the “South Group,” a cartel of alcohol dealers, distributors, and producers that was established as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise regime.

Last year, ED searched locations linked to the Lok Sabha MP Magunta in this case. The ED has so far filed two charge sheets against the defendants in this case. The money laundering investigation began with a CBI FIR.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and several government excise officers are also under the scanner in the Delhi liquor scam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi alcohol scam Manish Sisodia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Usual victim playing: Jamiat-Ulema-i-Hind, which often protects terror accused, demands law specifically to protect the Muslim community, cries Islamophobia

OpIndia Staff -

‘They talk about Islamic Khilafat, incite Muslims against Hindus’: Read the letter by a PFI whistleblower, attached in the chargesheet by Maha ATS

OpIndia Staff -

Vande Bharat Express targeted yet again: Stone pelting in Telangana results in a glass window pane being damaged, police investigating ‘all angles’

OpIndia Staff -

Gang of Kashmiri Muslim youths raising funds in the name of Kashmir Pandits caught by locals of Karala village in Delhi: Exclusive details

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol pump sealed by Jabalpur administration after a judge was billed for 7 litres extra

OpIndia Staff -

After controversy over Modi documentary in India, BBC faces boycott calls in UK for sympathetic documentary on ISIS bride Shamima Begum

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are talking about corruption? First, go and wash your face with Dettol’: Nirmala Sitharaman takes a dig at Congress over corruption charges

OpIndia Staff -

‘If you want to live in this era, then create chaos’: watch the video of PFI member’s speech cited by Maharashtra ATS in its...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Police instruct Vellayani Bhadrakali temple to remove saffron decorations put up for a festival, claim it will create law and order situation

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS mouthpiece ‘Voice of Khurasan’ glorifies SIMI and PFI members, calls them innocent

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,308FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com