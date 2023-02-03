On January 27, 2023, two youths named Ankit and Hariom were stabbed by two other youths, Mohammad Shahadat and Mohammad Sonu Miyan, in Gopalganj, Bihar, following an altercation over a cricket match. Ankit died on the spot while Hariom was fighting for his life in a hospital in Gorakhpur where he was admitted in critical condition.

Notably, several media houses had at first mentioned that the dispute was during Saraswati puja immersion. However, later, reports were updated with the Bihar police version that the scuffle was over a cricket match.

The district administration has confirmed that nine accused have been arrested while three other accused have surrendered in court.

Ankit’s father, on the other hand, is concerned about his family’s future as Ankit was the sole breadwinner of his house. In this situation, Hindu organisations attempting to contact the victim’s family to offer help, have claimed they are not being permitted to visit the deceased’s home.

Nine accused arrested, three surrendered: Bihar Police

The SIT team constituted to probe the case confirmed that nine accused namely, Muri Miyan, Munna Miyan, Taramuni Khatoon, Akbari Khatoon, Afroz Alam, Firoz Alam, Adil, Sonu Miyan and a minor girl Ayesha Khatoon (name changed) have been arrested so far.

According to authorities, three other accused have surrendered in court, fearing the attachment of their properties by the police. They have been identified as Shahadat Miyan, Shamsher Miyan, and Subhan Ahmed. Shahadat and Shamsher are biological brothers, and their father’s name is Tempu. In this case, four accused are still at large; efforts are being made to apprehend them.

Return my son if you wish to see us happy: Ankit’s father

OpIndia spoke with Ankit’s father, Mohan. Devastated by his young son’s death, Mohan remarked that no action taken by authorities would ever be sufficient because his child would never return. “Return my son if you wish to see us happy,” Mohan lamented.

Mohan Kushwaha, who described himself as ill and Ankit as the sole breadwinner of the household, stated that no one knows what the future holds for him and his family. He stated that he has received no financial assistance from the Bihar government other than assurances from officials and that it is now the government’s responsibility to run his home and family.

Mohan, the deceased Ankit’s father, further told us that he wants a statue of his son installed so that Ankit’s memory is preserved and his family can continue to revere him. Mohan is unaware of any FIR or legal action was taken by the administration against his family. He stated that he has yet to get any notice or official paper in this regard.

During the conversation, he inquired if the government can take action against his family, why can’t they simply question the authorities? Ankit’s father, who identified himself as a farmer, added that he is no longer concerned about the police filing a case against him or losing his life.

According to a villager, Ankit’s father is paralysed, and Ankit used to bear all his medical expenses as well as take care of the household expenses.

Controversy erupts over every Hindu religious event in the village

Upendra Kumar, the Lok Janshakti Party district president in Ankit’s neighbourhood, spoke with OpIndia. Upendra remarked that every time there is a Hindu religious celebration in his area some controversy is sure to develop, but this was the first time such a horrifying incident occurred.

Upendra, who confirmed that the village is still under strict police surveillance, added that the Bihar government has only offered Ankit’s family verbal assurances and condolences, which he says is not enough. He stated that the government has so far provided no financial assistance to the aggrieved family, whose lives have been devastated by their son’s untimely death.

Upendra told us that despite the Muslim population in his village is 25 per cent, they continue to conduct their religious ceremonies freely.

Meanwhile, Ankit is survived by his parents and younger brother Raman. Upendra told us that the Muslim population in his village is 25% and that they are free to practise their religion. Ankit has only one brother remaining, Raman. We were told that Ankit has taken care of his family from a very young age and that his family has now given up all hope. Upendra, who described the assailants as hardcore criminals, told us that a section of their community has been involved in crimes such as looting and theft in the village.

Second victim Hariom out of danger, recuperating in his house

Upendra informed us that Hariom, who was injured in the attack, has returned home from the hospital and is in stable condition. He stated that Hariom was admitted to the ICU ward of a hospital in Gorakhpur. Upendra described Hariom’s family members as “very scared and upset,” adding that they are unable to speak to anyone right now.