Chaos swept Bihar’s Gopalganj after clashes erupted between two groups in a fight over a cricket match. As per local reports, a tense atmosphere prevailed in Gopalganj after one man was killed and another severely injured during the clashes between the two groups.

Two young men, Ankit and Hariom were stabbed by two other youths, Mohammad Shahadat and Mohammad Sonu Miyan in Gopalganj, Bihar, following an altercation over a cricket match. Ankit died on the spot and Hariom is in critical condition in the hospital.

However, many on social media claimed that the fight erupted during Saraswati Puja. A report published on TV9 Hindi too said that the clashes erupted during Saraswati Puja.

Following the incident, chaos erupted throughout the area and police had to use firearms to regain control. The knife attack resulted in a riot-like situation. Gopalganj is the birthplace of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Angry residents protesting Ankit’s murder carried his body to a demonstration near Basdila village, where they were then attacked. It is claimed that the protesters retaliated by throwing stones. Some police officers were also injured during the attack. BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted that Bihar was in a state of turmoil.

बिहार जल रहा है,गोपालगंज में सरस्वती पूजा के दौरान शहादत मियाँ,सोनू मियाँ ने अंकित और हरिओम को मस्जिद के सामने चाकुओं से गोद डाला,अंकित की मौक़े पर ही मौत हो गई,हरिओम ज़िंदगी मौत से जूझ रहा,RJD/JDU सरकार ने बिहार को बर्बाद कर दिया,और अब न्याय माँगने वालों पर गोली बरसा रहे। pic.twitter.com/AtYWxjpchv — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 28, 2023

Mohammad Shahadat and Mohammad Sonu Miyan allegedly killed Ankit and critically injured Hariom with knives in front of a mosque, Tripathi tweeted. “The RJD-JDU government has ruined Bihar and is shooting at those seeking justice.”

Several media houses, including TV9 Hindi, mentioned that dispute was during Saraswati puja immersion. However, this report had been updated with the Bihar police version.