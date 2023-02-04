A video of former interior minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed claiming that he can’t pass urine and has a prostate problem is going viral on the internet.

In the video, Rasheed says that he finds it difficult to pass urine after a medical team was sent to collect his urine sample following his remarks against former President Asif Ali Zardari. Police believed that Rasheed was in an ‘intoxicated’ state when they had apprehended him earlier this week.

“I can’t pass urine. I have a prostate problem,” said Sheikh Rasheed to the medical team sent to collect his urine sample.

Sheikh Rasheed tells the team that came for his medical test

In the early hours of Thursday, Pakistan’s former Interior Minister in the Imran Khan-led government and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid was arrested by Islamabad Police. Rashid was arrested for alleging that the former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid, an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a close aide of Imran Khan was arrested on the complaint filed by Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, a vice president of Rawalpindi Division of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on January 27.

Rehman said in the FIR filed at the Aabpara Police Station that the AML chief attempted to disparage a former president and put the PPP co-chairman and his family in “permanent danger”.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Notably, the police reportedly told journalists that they had found a bottle of liquor and a weapon in Rashid’s possession. The former interior minister was allegedly “intoxicated” when he was apprehended, according to the police.

He was initially detained by the Muree Police, who then turned him over to the Islamabad Police, who then transferred him to the Aabpara Police Station.

An Islamabad court on Saturday sent Sheikh Rashid to jail on 14 days judicial remand after he was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the PPP leadership.