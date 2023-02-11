On Friday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani stated that India is the first homeland of Muslims and that believing that the religion of Islam has come from outside here, is wrong and baseless. “Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims,” he said while addressing the crowd at the 34th General Session held at the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi.

He also said that the speciality of India for Muslims lies in being the land of the first Paigambar named Abul Bashar Sayyed Adam. “This is his land. This is the birthplace of Muslims. This is Muslim’s first land. Saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong and baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims,” he said. In his statement, Madani also said, “This land (India) is the legitimate progeny of Islam”.

#WATCH | This land is the first homeland of Muslims. Saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong & baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani (10.02) pic.twitter.com/hQ5YQhEeqh — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief also said that Islam is the oldest religion of all four religions in the country. “India is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, equally, this country belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor they are one inch ahead of Mahmood,” Madani stated.

According to Madani, several organizations in the country are allegedly engaging in spreading ‘hate speech’ against Muslims. He alleged that the government despite knowing about such incidents and events is taking no action. The Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind chief demanded that such people and such organizations who spread ‘hate’ against the minority community should be severely punished and that a stringent law should be introduced against ‘hate spreaders’.

#WATCH | Delhi: India is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, equally, this country belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor they are one inch ahead of Mahmood: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani (10.02) pic.twitter.com/mB2JBqpTHI — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

It is entirely possible that Madani made these statements to give credence to the “Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA” theory and had perfectly good intentions while making these statements, however, his statement also has extremely dangerous connotations. One must remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. From the statement by Madani, there are a few operative parts that become evident:

India is the progeny of Islam, therefore, Bharat was born out of Islam. The first Prophet of Islam came to India first. That India is the land for Islam That Islam is the oldest religion, older than any other religion including Hinduism

Given how Islamist supremacy functions, the statement of Madani can be used to prove that Islam has the first right on the civilisational land of Bharat, which is the home of Sanatan Dharma. His statement would also legitimise the ‘Dar ul Islam’ concept, which, literally translated means ‘House of Peace’ – essentially, a nation where Islam is supreme. Islamists have usually espoused that India is “Dar Ul Harb” which needs to be turned into “Dar ul Islam”. With Madani saying that India itself is the progeny of Islam and that Islam is older than other religions of the land, the statement reinforces Islam’s right on India and their “right” to turn India into Dar ul Islam.

What is also dangerous is the fact that in his statement, he refers to India being the land of Abul Bashar Sayyed Adam – the first Prophet who is considered to be the ‘father of humanity’. This, coupled with his statement about India being the progeny of Islam, has severely dangerous connotations for Hindus and Bharat.

Madani reiterated that Abul Bashar Sayyed Adam was the first Prophet and that India is believed to be his first land. It is important to note here that Muslims all over the world believe that Abul Bashar Sayyed Adam is the father of human mankind. They believe that God formed Adam by using the materials of earth, sand, and dust and gave him a small part of his heart to come alive.

Muslims further believe that God created Eve, a woman from materials of air, and imparted them with the knowledge of following and preaching Islam. “Islam,” they say, “is nothing but Submission to God.” According to an Islamic report, it also means peace and so Muslims believe that preaching Islam implies the peace that we can be attained by submitting to God.

The mention of Adam is also made in the religious Islamic texts which describe the ‘father of humankind’ as the one chosen by Allah to begin the prophethood on this Earth. Reports mention that the Nine Surahs of the Quran include 25 mentions of the name Adam. Adam has been referred to in Islamic Hadiths as Abul Bashar (the father of humanity), Khalifatullah (God’s representative or vicegerent), and Safi Allah (the one chosen by God).

Verse 4 of Surah At-Tin in the Quran mentions that Allah has created man in his best possible capabilities and that humans are the only ones after whose creation God has praised Himself. “All blessings belong to God, the best Creator,” Verse 14 of Surah Al-Muminun adds.

As Madani on Friday said that Islam is the oldest religion of all the four religions in India, he indicated that Adam was the first to appear on this land (in India according to Madani) and that he was the first to begin the chain of humanity – in India. Madani’s statement can also be used to suggest that all the people belonging to all the other religions are also children of Adam, ultimately the children of Islam.

There are several mentions of Adam in the Hadith as well which say that Adam was created out of the different colours of mud which signifies people with different skin colours and different mentalities. The Islamic texts further state that God sent Adam to the Biblical Garden of Eden or Garden of God, also known as Terrestrial Paradise when he was hungry and there he created Eve out of the material of air. God then forbade the duo to taste the fruit of immortality and condemned them to ‘live and die’.

The Garden of Eden has been mentioned in the Quran as Al-Jannah, which is the commonly used word for paradise in Islam. The book named ‘Islamic Theory of Evolution: The Missing Link Between Darwin and the Origin of Species’ written by TO Shanavas states that Muslims in the Quran are told that the Garden of Eden was paradise itself and that it was located on the Earth. However, it is for Muslims not to be concerned with the exact location of the garden.

However, if Genesis which is the first book of the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Old Testament is to be believed, the last proposed location of the Garden of Eden was somewhere near Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia and certainly not India.