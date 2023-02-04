The Karnataka Congress official website was hacked and a fake site was created with images of party leaders, clickable links, but with content labeling the party as communal, criminal, and corrupt.

Here’s what the landing page of the spoof website of Karnataka Congress unit appears after it was hacked:-

The official website and domain server ID of the organization have been hacked, resulting in a “suspended” status. The hackers not only hacked the website but also added a switch to toggle language for English readers on the top of the right-side.

One of the pages on the hacked pages shows a picture of senior Congress leader D Shivakumar outside the Enforcement Directorate office. The label to the image reads “corrupt”.

Another page of the spoof website showed three broad categories, namely “Popular Scams”, “Major Crimes”, and “Communal Accomplishments. The labels to the three categories read, “National Herald Scam”, “Azad Maidan Riots”, and “Batla House Encounter” respectively.



In the webpage providing information on Congress’ “Frontal Organisations”, Islamist website Popular Front of India, “Tukde Tukde Gang”, “Urban Naxals”, and “Anti-nationals”.

The message displayed on the official website (inckarnataka.in) reads: “This account has been suspended. Please contact your hosting provider for further information.”

A counterfeit letter, addressed to Sonia Gandhi in the Kannada language and bearing a forged signature of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was also posted on the fake website a few days prior.

Due to the suspension of the official website, the fake website of the Karnataka Congress is appearing on search engines.

Based on a complaint from the Congress, the Bengaluru cybercrime police have registered a case against unknown individuals.