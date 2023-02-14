6 Key Takeaways from interview of Amit Shah with ANI

On Monday (February 13), Union Home Minister spoke about an array of issues ranging from foreign propaganda, and domestic and cross-border terrorism to upcoming elections in State Assemblies in an interview with Smita Prakash of ANI at Agartala.

During the interview, Amit Shah said that the Popular Front of India was banned for promoting religious fanaticism in the country. He emphasised that the decision to ban the organisation was made without any consideration for vote bank politics.

“We have banned PFI successfully…PFI promoted radicalism and religious bigotry. They were in a way trying to prepare raw materials for terrorism. So many documents have been found which show that their activities were not good for the country’s unity and integrity,” he further pointed out.

Amit Shah added, “I said that there were various kinds of cases against the PFI cadre. The Congress government tried to close the cases but the court stopped it. What is there to be upset about? You should not have done it and if you do, you will have to listen…We decided to ban it, rising above the vote bank politics.”

Home Minister speaks about Hindenburg Research report controversy, BBC documentary

While speaking to ANI, the Home Minister also responded to the Opposition’s claims about collusion between the Adani Group and the Modi government, which were raised after the publication of the infamous report by Hindenburg Research.

He remarked, “The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is looking at the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of.”

Amit Shah asked his political rivals to approach the courts instead of making unsubstantiated claims. He said, “Even at the time when Pegasus issue was raised, I had said go with proofs to the court…They only know how to create noise.”

He pointed out, “Those who approached the court, the court took cognisance of Pegasus and also delivered its judgment. The investigation was also done.”

While rejecting the propaganda-laden documentary by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on PM Modi, he said, “The truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular.”

Amit Shah speaks about North East development under the BJP govt

The Home Minister said that in the past, the Northeast region was notorious for blockades, strikes, bombings, and insurgency. However, the region is now benefiting from the development of transportation infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airports.

Home Minister Shah said that the North-east region in India is experiencing peace due to the government’s successful negotiations with various radical groups. Over 8,000 militants have surrendered and integrated into the mainstream.

“In a span of less than 8 years, PM Modi has visited the Northeast 51 times. Since independence, no PM has visited the region this frequently. Every 15 days one of the Cabinet ministers has to visit the region,” Amit Shah said.

He further informed, “In the last 9 years, the local languages of the Northeast have strengthened, even primary education being imparted in the regional languages. BJP govt has strengthened the identity of Northeast.”

Union Home Minister on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah said it was previously communicated that Statehood would be reinstated following the elections in the Union Territory.

He added that the process of compiling a voter’s list in the Union Territory is almost finished, and it is now up to the Election Commission to decide on the scheduling of the elections.

“Since the time terrorism started in Jammu & Kashmir, the terrorism-related figures are at their lowest today. Crores of tourists and yatris are visiting J&K now. This is a huge change,” he told ANI.

The Union Home Minister added, “Since 1950, it was on our agenda to remove Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Now with the manner in which development work is going on in J&K, and the way terrorists and terror attacks are decreasing, this is being proved. You can see data.”

Amit Shah talks about the menace of domestic terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that left-wing extremism has almost been eradicated from Bihar and Jharkhand, and the security vacuum in Chhattisgarh has been filled.

This is a significant achievement, as the total number of casualties among both locals and security personnel has fallen below 100 for the first time in two decades.

Shah has also noted that the government is closely monitoring the Khalistan issue and has had discussions with the Punjab government. There is good coordination between the different agencies involved, and Shah is confident that they will not allow it to grow.

BJP leader predicts victory in upcoming elections

Amit Shah also expressed his confidence about winning the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tripura, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

“BJP will form the government with full majority in Karnataka. In the last 2 months, I’ve visited the state 5 times. I’ve sensed the pulse of people of the state and witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there -BJP will get a huge mandate in Karnataka,” he told ANI.

“Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka. I believe that there is no competition in the 2024 elections, the country is wholeheartedly moving forward with PM Modi,” he also added.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP will increase both its seats and vote share in Tripura. He has also mentioned that the Congress and Communist parties have come together, recognizing that they are unable to defeat the BJP alone. Shah is confident that the BJP will secure a full majority and form the government in Tripura by noon on counting day.

The “Chalo Paltai” slogan was introduced to transform the situation in Tripura, which the BJP has successfully accomplished. Previously, during the Left’s tenure in the state, government employees were paid under the 5th Pay Commission.

However, the BJP implemented the 7th Pay Commission without increasing the fiscal deficit. Shah has stated that the BJP has eradicated violence in Tripura and taken strict action against cross-border drug trafficking in the state.